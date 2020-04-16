133 confirmed COVID-19 patients admitted in Rawalpindi Institute of Urology

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2020 ) :As many as 133 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in the Rawalpindi Institute of Urology(RIU) while 30 were discharged after recovery,said Deputy Commissioner Capt (retd) Anwar Ul Haq during his visit to field hospital sports complex Thursday.

He said that six people have been died due to Coronavirus and added all out-efforts were underway to control COVID-19 cases in the district.

He said that field hospital comprised on 140 beds would become operational within a week and stable cases of Coronavirus would be kept in it.