133 'criminals' arrested in one week

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th May, 2022 ) :The district police claim to have arrested 133 alleged criminals during the past one week.

District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Suhaib Ashraf said here on Tuesday that seven search operations were conducted in different localities during the last one week, 1,223 suspected persons were checked and a large quantity of drugs and illegal weapons were recovered.

Station house officers (SHOs) of different police stations are leading the operations, with the help of special teams of Elite force.

The police succeeded in arresting 16 proclaimed offenders (POs), who were involved in heinous crimes including murder, robberies, abduction for ransom and other such crimes. The police also arrested 32 court absconders.

During the ongoing operation, 29 notorious dacoits and 30 drug-traffickers were also rounded up and drugs and arms were recovered from them. Another 26 people were arrested with illegal arms, and cases were registered against them.