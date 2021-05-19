133 more tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :About 133 more people tested positive for coronavirus in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 24064 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 760,906 people were screened for the virus till May 18 out of which 133 more were reported positive.

As many as 22747 affected patients have been recovered from the virus so far while 270 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.