133 More Tested Positive For COVID-19 In Balochistan

Wed 08th July 2020 | 11:50 PM

133 more tested positive for COVID-19 in Balochistan

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :About 133 more people Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus taking tally to 11,052 in Balochistan.

According to Health Directorate Coronavirus Cell Media Coordinator Dr Muhammad Wasim Baig, at least 112,646 people had been screened so far.

He said 6,658 had been recovered while 124 fatalities had been occurred till to date due to the deadly virus in the province.

