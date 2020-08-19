133 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed one more life in the province,while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 95,742 after registration of 131 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Wednesday, so far the total number of deaths recorded as 2186 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 68 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Nankana Sahib,3 in Sheikhupura,3 in Rawalpindi,1 in Attock,20 in Gujranwala,5 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal,7 in Gujrat, 3 in Multan,6 in Faisalabad,3 in Toba Tek Singh,1 in Sargodha,1 in Bhakkar,2 in Bahawalpur,4 in Dera Ghazi Khan and a new case of COVID-19 was reported in Muzaffargarh district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 841,229 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 90,150 confirmed cases recoveredaltogether in the province.

The Punjab health department appealed the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.