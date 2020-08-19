UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

133 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Pb

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 19th August 2020 | 01:00 PM

133 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Aug, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 claimed one more life in the province,while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 95,742 after registration of 131 new cases.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Wednesday, so far the total number of deaths recorded as 2186 altogether .

The P&SHD confirmed that 68 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Lahore, 1 in Nankana Sahib,3 in Sheikhupura,3 in Rawalpindi,1 in Attock,20 in Gujranwala,5 in Sialkot,1 in Narowal,7 in Gujrat, 3 in Multan,6 in Faisalabad,3 in Toba Tek Singh,1 in Sargodha,1 in Bhakkar,2 in Bahawalpur,4 in Dera Ghazi Khan and a new case of COVID-19 was reported in Muzaffargarh district during the last 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 841,229 tests for COVID-19 so far,while 90,150 confirmed cases recoveredaltogether in the province.

The Punjab health department appealed the masses to follow SOPs for their protection and cover their faces with masks.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Faisalabad Punjab Gujrat Sargodha Dera Ghazi Khan Rawalpindi Bahawalpur Gujranwala Sialkot Sheikhupura Bhakkar Muzaffargarh Narowal Nankana Sahib Toba Tek Singh Attock Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Connecting Unit 1 of Barakah to UAE&#039;s grid a ..

17 minutes ago

AJK President calls for holding India accountable ..

1 hour ago

Dare To Leap This August As realme Celebrates the ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Afghanistan President on ..

2 hours ago

UAE Press: People of Determination extremely vulne ..

3 hours ago

Barakah Nuclear Energy Plant Unit 1 successfully c ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.