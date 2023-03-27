UrduPoint.com

133 New Corona Cases Reported In Last 24 Hours: NIH

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2023 | 09:55 PM

133 new corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

Health officials on Monday said that 133 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2023 ) :Health officials on Monday said that 133 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH) on Monday, the case positivity ratio was 2.66 percent while 21 patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 5,007 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

As many as 559 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which, 41 cases were confirmed with a ratio of 7.69 percent, while 120 tests were conducted in Islamabad out of which seven cases were reported confirmed with a ratio of 5.83 percent. 39 cases were confirmed from 507 tests in Karachi with a ratio of 7.69 percent.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added.

He added 90 percent of the country's population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

"An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister added.

He said the Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations.

He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 including BF.7 in the country.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore Islamabad Border All From Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US Sees No Indication Russia Intends to Use WMD in ..

US Sees No Indication Russia Intends to Use WMD in Ukraine - Kirby

7 minutes ago
 Pakistan pavilion at Brussels festival attracts vi ..

Pakistan pavilion at Brussels festival attracts visitors

8 minutes ago
 Biden Not Concerned That Situation in Israel Will ..

Biden Not Concerned That Situation in Israel Will Devolve Into Civil War - White ..

8 minutes ago
 Senior Iranian, Qatari Officials Discuss Economic ..

Senior Iranian, Qatari Officials Discuss Economic Ties, Regional, Global Issues ..

8 minutes ago
 The Islamabad High Court (IHC) stays recounting in ..

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) stays recounting in six UCs of Karachi

8 minutes ago
 Immense opportunities for investors in diverse sec ..

Immense opportunities for investors in diverse sectors of Pakistan: Prime Minist ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.