133 New Uplift Projects Announced For Distt Khanewal In Recent Budget

Faizan Hashmi 24 seconds ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 05:30 PM

133 new uplift projects announced for distt Khanewal in recent budget

KHANEWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Exactly 133 new uplift projects were announced for the district in the recent budget as Rs 9.1 billion would be spent on these projects.

Rs 2.2 billion have been earmarked for these projects during next fiscal year 2021-22.

According to details, new fruits & vegetable market at Mian Channu and feasibility study of Muhammad Nawaz Sharif agriculture university sub-campus were approved.

Construction of Rescue 1122 buildings at Talmba, Makhdoom Pur, Abdul Hakeem and Kot islam and new ambulances for Mian Channu were also included in the programme.

Similarly, the construction of women degree college at Makhdoompur Pahoran and up-gradation of girls degree college Kabirwala.

As many as 34 new roads would be constructed at a cost of Rs four billion in road sector. Huge amount was also earmarked for the up-gradation of schools in the budget while 18 new schemes of provision and drainage schemes would be started.

District government spokesman said that record funds were allocated by Punjab Chief Minister for the development of the district.

