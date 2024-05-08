Open Menu

133 Persons Arrested For Selling Roti, Naan At Higher Prices

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM

133 persons arrested for selling roti, naan at higher prices

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) On the directions of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the sale of roti and naan at the prescribed rates is ensured throughout the district. In this regard, Assistant Commissioners and price Control Magistrates are active in the field throughout the district.

Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates inspected 2949 places from April 14 to May 8 to ensure the implementation of the new prescribed rates of roti and naan throughout the district. Price Control Magistrates imposed a total fine of over Rs 0.98 million on the spot to the persons found violating the rules. As many as 133 persons were arrested and FIRs were registered against 7 persons in the relevant police stations.

Related Topics

Maryam Nawaz Sharif Police Chief Minister Punjab Fine Sale Price April May From Million

Recent Stories

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series aga ..

Mohammad Amir’s participation in T20I series against Ireland, England hangs in ..

2 hours ago
 Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

Police arrest some lawyers after clash outside LHC

2 hours ago
 US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all ot ..

US wants basic human rights for Imran Khan, all other prisoners

4 hours ago
 Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugu ..

Hajj season begins: Karachi Airport Set for Inaugural Flight

4 hours ago
 IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to ..

IHC orders Jail officials to shift Bushra Bibi to Adiala Jail from Bani Gala

4 hours ago
 Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakist ..

Projects of worth $25b being implemented in Pakistan under CPEC framework: Ahsan

4 hours ago
Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse ..

Saudi investors evince special interest in diverse fields

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 May 2024

8 hours ago
 Delegation of international investors meets Financ ..

Delegation of international investors meets Finance Minister

17 hours ago
 Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its devel ..

Federal Govt stands with Balochistan for its development: Naqvi

17 hours ago
 UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minist ..

UAE President receives condolences of Prime Minister of Pakistan over passing of ..

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan