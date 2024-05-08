133 Persons Arrested For Selling Roti, Naan At Higher Prices
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 08, 2024 | 04:30 PM
BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2024) On the directions of the Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the sale of roti and naan at the prescribed rates is ensured throughout the district. In this regard, Assistant Commissioners and price Control Magistrates are active in the field throughout the district.
Assistant Commissioners and Price Control Magistrates inspected 2949 places from April 14 to May 8 to ensure the implementation of the new prescribed rates of roti and naan throughout the district. Price Control Magistrates imposed a total fine of over Rs 0.98 million on the spot to the persons found violating the rules. As many as 133 persons were arrested and FIRs were registered against 7 persons in the relevant police stations.
