133 profiteers fined of Rs 431,000 in Karachi

As many as 133 violators were fined Rs 431,000 on Wednesday by the magistrates in all seven districts of the city during the campaign against the illegal profiteers initiated by the city administration on the directives of Commissioner Karachi Navid Ahmed Shaikh

The actions against illegal profiteers were taken by the magistrates in all districts of the metropolis under the supervision of respective deputy commissioners, said a spokesperson of the Commissioner Karachi.

According to details, 29 milk sellers were fined Rs 140,000, 24 fruit sellers were fined Rs 33,000, 17 vegetable sellers were fined Rs 20,000, 31 poultry sellers were fined Rs 90,000, 13 grocery shopkeepers were fined Rs 97000 and nine bakery shopkeepers were fined Rs 22,000.

During the two weeks of the holy month of Ramzan-ul Mubarak, 1953 violators were fined over of Rs 6.67 million in all seven districts of Karachi.

The city administration has made special arrangements to ensure availability of food items during the holy month of Ramzan-ul Mubarak and to take action against those who violate the notified prices.

The Commissioner Karachi has directed the deputy commissioners to ensure the availability of essential food items to consumers on government fixed prices and directed them to take stern action against profiteers those overcharging prices of essential food items.