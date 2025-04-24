133 Youth Of Diamer Complete Vocational Training With Support Of WAPDA & GBRSP
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 24, 2025 | 09:20 PM
GIlGIT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2025) With the support of WAPDA and the Gilgit-Baltistan Rural Support Programme (GBRSP), a total of 133 youth from Diamer have successfully completed a three-month vocational training program in seven different trades.
A certificate distribution ceremony was held at the Vocational and Technical Institute established in WAPDA Model Village, Harpan Dass, Chilas, to honor the achievements of the trainees.
Engr. Nazakat Hussain, General Manager/Project Director of the Diamer Basha Dam project, attended the ceremony as the chief guest. In his address, he congratulated the students on the successful completion of their training and emphasized that empowering the youth of Diamer through modern technical education is one of WAPDA’s top priorities.
He stated, “Through this initiative, we aim to equip the local youth with the skills necessary to contribute effectively to the Diamer Basha Dam and other national development projects. WAPDA is committed to continuing its support for the technical empowerment of Diamer's youth.”
The event was also addressed by Ashfaq Ahmed, General Manager of GBRSP, Amjad Wali, Program Manager; Mujtaba Murtaza, Project/HR Manager of the training service provider (Hazza) ; Col Kaleem Hashmi, CO GB Scouts 116W; and Maulana Aftab Ahmed, a Jirga member.
All speakers praised the initiative and its impact on the local community.
The participating students expressed their gratitude to WAPDA, GBRSP, and Hazza for providing them with this valuable opportunity to gain practical skills. Certificates were distributed among all the trainees who completed the program.
So far, 530 candidates from the project area managed by WAPDA have received technical and vocational training in collaboration with various institutions.
It is worth noting that, under the directive of WAPDA Chairman Engr. Lt. Gen. Sajjad Ghani (Retd.), technical training is being offered in 14 different fields at the Chilas Vocational Training Institute.
This initiative is part of a broader agreement between WAPDA and GBRSP aimed at developing a modern, skilled workforce from the project area that can meet the demands of both national and international markets and contribute meaningfully to mega infrastructure projects.
Recent Stories
PSL 2025 Match 14 Lahore Qalandars vs. Peshawar Zalmi Live Score, History, Who W ..
Pakistan Rangers detain Indian BSF soldier for border violation
PSL X: Lahore Qalandars, Peshawar Zalmi to lock horns today
What will be future of Asia Cup 2025, T20 World Cup 2026 and Champions Trophy 20 ..
Gold price remains unchanged in Pakistan’s local markets
First teaser for Netflix web series Wednesday Season 2 released
Pahalgam attack result of Modi govt’s Hindutva-driven policies: Congress leade ..
Sit-in on National Highway against six canals causes suspension to nationwide me ..
BCCI again brings politics into sport as Fancode suspends PSL livestreaming in I ..
Pakistan gives befitting response to India, suspends trade, closes Wagah border ..
PITB Conducts Training Session on Smart Monitoring of Development Projects Porta ..
Smarter Wash, Greener Future: Introducing Haier Top Load 1678 Eco-Efficient Perf ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Fake cold drink unit uncovered, stock discarded6 minutes ago
-
PSCA completes security arrangements for PSL Season 10 matches6 minutes ago
-
New book Mard-e-Ahan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif launched6 minutes ago
-
133 Youth of Diamer Complete Vocational Training with Support of WAPDA & GBRSP6 minutes ago
-
FDA stops establishing two illegal schemes16 minutes ago
-
Federal govt decides no new canals without mutual understanding in CCI16 minutes ago
-
Kyrgyz Ambassador, MD APP agreed to promote media cooperation between official news agencies16 minutes ago
-
LWMC ensures special cleanliness measures for PSL 1016 minutes ago
-
Taxila court shooting, murder accused and police constable injured26 minutes ago
-
Tourism Activities resume in Naran Valley after five-month break due to snowfall26 minutes ago
-
Policymakers must present practical suggestions for national development: PA Speaker26 minutes ago
-
DC reviews anti-polio drive26 minutes ago