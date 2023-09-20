1333 electricity thieves caught in 15 days; Rs.163.6 mln fine imposed: Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) spokesman

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has claimed to catch 1333 electricity thieves during 15 days of anti-power-theft drive in FESCO region

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) has claimed to catch 1333 electricity thieves during 15 days of anti-power-theft drive in FESCO region.

FESCO spokesman Tahir Sheikh said here on Wednesday that anti-theft drive was in full swings across the FESCO region and the special teams detected pilferage of electricity at 1333 points during last fortnight. Hence, the cases were got registered against 1174 thieves.

The company also removed electricity supply meters of all power pilferers in addition to imposing a total fine of Rs.163.6 million under detection units of 3.733 million. As many as 135 power pilferers were sent behind bars in addition to recovering Rs.38.3 million so far from them, he added.

Giving more details, the spokesman said that during house-to-house checking, the FESCO teams detected electricity theft at 487 points in Faisalabad district and imposed a fine of Rs.90.6 million on them under the head of 1.297 million detection units.

In Jhang district, the FESCO teams caught 122 electricity thieves and imposed a fine of Rs.19.3 million under 359,000 detection units.

Similarly, 138 cases of electricity theft were detected in Bhakkar district and the company handed down the power pilferers with a fine of Rs.

17.2 million under 359,000 detection units.

He further said that 154 electricity thieves were caught from Chiniot district and they were imposed a fine of Rs.16.3 million under 475,000 detection units.

In Khushab district, 41 consumers were found involved in electricity theft and they were handed down with a fine of Rs.5.3 million for 100,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 129 power pilferers from Mianwali and they were fined with Rs.12.3 million for 275,000 detection units.

In Sargodha district, 156 cases of electricity theft were detected. Hence, a fine of Rs.18.2 million was imposed on the electricity thieves under 377,000 detection units.

The FESCO teams also caught 93 electricity thieves from Toba Tek Singh district. Therefore, the company imposed a fine of Rs.11.7 million for 300,000 detection units, spokesman added.

Responding to a question, he said that the anti-theft teams detected power pilferage at 128 sites during past 24 hours and imposed total fine of Rs.23.1 million on the accused under 396,000 detection units besides detaching all electricity supply connections of the thieves.