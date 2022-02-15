UrduPoint.com

13,345 Drivers Fined During Last One Month For Careless Driving

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2022 | 07:00 PM

13,345 drivers fined during last one month for careless driving

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 13,345 fine tickets during last one month to those drivers involved in careless driving on roads

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2022 ) :Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) issued 13,345 fine tickets during last one month to those drivers involved in careless driving on roads.

Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic) Mazhar Iqbal said that as per direction IGP Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younis special squads have been constituted to take action against careless drivers putting the lives of others at risk. He also asked to adopt decent attitude with road users.

He said that all officials have been directed for strict action against such drivers and to ensure steps for safe road environment in the city.

He said that directions have been made to ensure renewed efforts for awareness about traffic rules among citizens by ITP education wing.

He directed ITP's teams to visit educational institutions to create traffic sense as several students have joined ITP as traffic volunteers.

The SSP (Traffic) said that purpose of action against such drivers is to ensure their own as well as others safety.

He also assigned task to ITP's education team to present weekly report about its performance.

