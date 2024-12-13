Open Menu

1,33,989 New Olive Green Uniforms Made For Punjab Police

Muhammad Irfan Published December 13, 2024 | 04:50 PM

1,33,989 new olive green uniforms made for Punjab police

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) Over 133,989 new olive green uniforms have been made for Punjab police.

According to Qila Gujjar Singh police sources, more than 126,000 uniforms have been prepared for male personnel, while more than 7,500 uniforms have been prepared for female personnel.

According to sources, the new uniforms will be given to 36 districts and 9 other units.

Lahore police will be given 31,205 uniforms. Sheikhupura police 3,125 uniforms, Gujranwala 5,740, Rawalpindi 8,646, Sargodha 3,368, Faisalabad 7,824, Multan 5,331, while Bahawalpur police will be given 3,001 uniforms.

Similarly, DG Khan police will get 2465 uniforms, Tele-Punjab 6,149, MT-Punjab 1299 uniforms, CPO office 150, PC-Sahala 616, PCT-Lahore 511 uniforms.

The AIG Logistics has issued a letter appointing all heads as focal persons.

