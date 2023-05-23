134 accused arrested by District City Police Karachi

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd May, 2023 ) :The District City Police Karachi on Tuesday claimed to arrest a total of 134 accused during the last week.

Three wanted accused were arrested in injured condition during three reported encounters took place between police and outlaws in the limits of Eidgah, Kalri and Garden police stations, said police sources.

Seven street criminals, four motorcycle lifters, 16 drug dealers, 39 gutka/mawa suppliers, 10 wanted and 58 others are among the arrested accused.

Four stolen motorcycles, 11 pistols with 39 rounds, more than 10 kilograms of hashish, 401 grams of crystal-myth, 361 kg of gutka/mawa, 1230 kg of betel nuts and seven bottles of liquor were recovered from the accused.

Cases have been registered against the accused in the respective police stations and they have been handed over to the investigating authorities, and the recovered weapons have been sent for forensics.