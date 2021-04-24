UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

134 Arrested In Crackdown On Corona SOPs Violators, Profiteers

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 24th April 2021 | 10:10 PM

134 arrested in crackdown on Corona SOPs violators, profiteers

District administration Peshawar arrested 56 persons on violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and 78 others over profiteering during crackdown on violators of Corona SOPs and profiteering from across the district here Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :District administration Peshawar arrested 56 persons on violation of Corona preventive standard operating procedures (SOPs) and 78 others over profiteering during crackdown on violators of Corona SOPs and profiteering from across the district here Saturday.

On the directives of the Deputy Commissioner (DC), Khalid Mahmood, the officers of district administration are visiting bazaars within areas of their respective jurisdiction to ensure the implementation of officially announced Corona preventive SOPs and officially announced price list of essentials.

During crackdown, the officers of district administration sealed 16 shops on University Road and 12 shops in Cantonment (Saddar) over violation of Corona SOPs while four markets and 32 shops were also sealed on Phandu Road locality.

Similarly, 78 shopkeepers were also arrested over profiteering and lack of official price list while 56 others were held over violation of Corona preventive SOPs.

DC Khalid Mahmood has urged upon trading community for charging consumers as per official price like, avoiding of hoarding and adulteration.

Furthermore, he has also urged upon the traders for showing adherence to Corona SOPs in their respective bazaars and use of safety masks. Otherwise, legal proceedings would be initiated against them.

Related Topics

Peshawar Road Price Saddar Market From

Recent Stories

India virus surge drives record global daily cases ..

2 minutes ago

PPP to contest in AJK polls: Faryal Talpur

3 minutes ago

Turkish Foreign Minister Rejects Biden's Statement ..

3 minutes ago

KP CM decides inclusion of liver, bone marrow tran ..

3 minutes ago

"Corona Curfew" imposed in IIOJK from tonight till ..

3 minutes ago

Doctor found dead in Lahore

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.