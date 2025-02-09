134 busted in Capital crackdown, seized arms, drugs, kites

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police have busted 134 suspects in a major crackdown against illegal arms, drug peddling, and kite flying, seizing a significant cache of weapons, narcotics and banned materials, said DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq.

A police spokesman told APP on Sunday that law enforcement officials recovered 52 pistols, nine modern rifles along with magazines and a large quantity of ammunition from the suspects.

The DIG said that police also seized 10,453 grams of heroin, 4,268 grams of hashish, 2,859 grams of ice, 175 bottles of liquor and narcotic pills from the accused.

He further stated that 27 suspects involved in kite flying and selling were arrested, with a large quantity of kites, strings and chemical-coated materials confiscated.

DIG Tariq emphasized that cases have been registered against the suspects, and further investigation is underway.

Islamabad has witnessed a significant decline in street crimes and other serious offenses. The Islamabad Police remain committed to ensuring the safety of citizens," the DIG Tariq stated, reaffirming that protecting lives and property is the department’s top priority, he said.