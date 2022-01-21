134 jail staff, inmates of Central Jail given booster jab

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Corona vaccination of all staff and prisoners has been completed in Central Jail Bahawalpur as per the instructions of the Punjab Home Department.

In wake of the increase in the number of coronavirus patients in the fifth wave, the staff of Central Jail and the prisoners have been given booster doses. As many as 134 prisoners have been given booster doses with the help of the Health Department.