134 New Dengue Cases, 4 Deaths Reported In Punjab

Umer Jamshaid Published November 23, 2022 | 04:10 PM

134 new dengue cases, 4 deaths reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :At least 134 cases of dengue fever were reported in the province on Wednesday whereas four more people died of the disease during the last 24 hours.

According to the Health Department, a total of 18,296 cases of dengue had been reported so far during the current year while 45 people died of virus and 486 patients were under treatment in different hospitals of the province.

The Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) reported 69 cases of dengue in Lahore while seven cases were reported in Multan, 22 in Gujranwala, nine in Rawalpindi, four in Faisalabad, three each in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan and Muzaffargarh, two each in Sheikhupura, Kasur and Narowal, one in Sialkot, Gujrat, Lodharan, Attock, Hafizabad, Bahawalpur, Toba Tek Singh and Jhang during the last 24 hours till filing this news.

All suspected cases of dengue had been kept in surveillance and their tests were being conducted.

The anti-dengue squad, under the P&SHD had killed dengue larvae at 1,899 places in the province during continuous daily based surveillance.

The dengue squad conducted surveillance at 418,652 indoor and 108,807 outdoor places to detect dengue larvas.

The P&SHD urged the people to adopt precautionary measures and keep their environment clean and dry to protect themselves from dengue.

