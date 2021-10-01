UrduPoint.com

134 POs Arrested In 15-day Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 01st October 2021 | 03:40 PM

134 POs arrested in 15-day crackdown

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2021 ) :Police have arrested 134 proclaimed offenders (POs) and 126 court absconders during the ongoing crackdown launched across the district in last 15-days, police spokesman said on Friday.

In line with special directives of the City Police Officer (CPO) Munir Masood Marth, the police launched a crackdown against proclaimed offenders and court absconders across the district in which officials from district police, proclaimed offender staff and Elite force were participated.

The police teams have arrested 134 proclaimed offenders wanted to police in different cases of dacoity, robbery, theft and other crimes while 126 court absconders have also been arrested by the teams during the last 15-days, spokesman said.

The CPO Munir has directed police teams to continue crackdown against proclaimed offenders on daily basis in order to curb crime from the district.

