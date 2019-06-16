134 power pilferers caught

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 134 power pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab, an official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan on June 15 and detected theft of 221,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.

8 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against seven of them on the charge of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Details show that 17 power pilferers were caught in Multan circle, 29 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 12 in Vehari, 14 in Bahawalpur, 10 in Sahiwal, 16 in Rahim Yar Khan, 17 in Muzaffargarh, six in Bahawalnagar and 13 power pilferers were caught in Khanewal circle.