UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

134 Power Pilferers Caught

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 04:00 PM

134 power pilferers caught

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 134 power pilferers during operations throughout South Punjab, an official said on Sunday.

MEPCO teams accompanying by task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahim Yar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan on June 15 and detected theft of 221,000 units, Mepco spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 3.

8 million was imposed as fine on power pilferers while FIRs were got registered against seven of them on the charge of tampering with body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

Details show that 17 power pilferers were caught in Multan circle, 29 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 12 in Vehari, 14 in Bahawalpur, 10 in Sahiwal, 16 in Rahim Yar Khan, 17 in Muzaffargarh, six in Bahawalnagar and 13 power pilferers were caught in Khanewal circle.

Related Topics

Multan Dead Punjab Company Fine Sahiwal Rahim Yar Khan Dera Ghazi Khan Bahawalpur Circle Bahawalnagar Khanewal Muzaffargarh Vehari June Sunday Million MEPCO

Recent Stories

Food aid convoy reaches Yemen&#039;s Ad Duraihimi

36 minutes ago

DFM’s international investors roadshow in New Yo ..

51 minutes ago

National Geographic launches ‘Moments’ photogr ..

1 hour ago

PM Imran suspends political activities to watch Pa ..

1 hour ago

Maryam Nawaz welcomes Bilawal Bhutto at Jati Umra, ..

2 hours ago

Pakistani-British girl demands protection for her ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.