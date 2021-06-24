UrduPoint.com
134 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 24th June 2021 | 07:40 PM

134 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has caught 134 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Thursday

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2021 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (Mepco) has caught 134 power pilferers during separate operations launched throughout the South Punjab in a day, Mepco official said on Thursday.

Mepco teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of over 179,000 electricity units.

A sum of over Rs 3.2 million fine was imposed on them while FIRs were registered against four of them over Involvement in tampering with body of meters, direct supply, Installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

