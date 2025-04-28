134 Properties Sealed, 11 Cases Registered Over Encroachment
Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2025 | 09:41 PM
The district administration sealed 134 premises, registered 11 cases, and seized 24 truckloads of confiscated materials during a sweeping anti-encroachment operation across the city
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The district administration sealed 134 premises, registered 11 cases, and seized 24 truckloads of confiscated materials during a sweeping anti-encroachment operation across the city.
The aggressive crackdown targeted major thoroughfares and commercial areas, aiming to eliminate unauthorized occupations and restore public spaces to citizens.
In a landmark initiative led by Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, the administration also removed over 400 illegal permanent and temporary structures and cleared more than 5,200 unauthorised banners, posters, and streamers that were contributing to urban congestion and visual pollution.
Metropolitan Officer Regulation Headquarters Kashif Jaleel personally inspected Township Market and led several frontline teams to ensure effective and sustained enforcement across various hotspots.
Officials confirmed that in addition to clearing illegally occupied spaces, the operation also targeted visual clutter that had been marring the city’s appearance. The administration issued 11 notices and warnings for minor infringements while taking strict legal action against major offenders, including a private furniture outlet in Johar Town for unauthorised desealing.
Speaking about the impact of the drive, Metropolitan Officer Kashif Jaleel stated, “These significant operations have successfully cleared heavily encroached areas, dramatically improving pedestrian and vehicular movement throughout the city. Our mission is to permanently eliminate encroachments to improve Lahore’s aesthetics and functionality.”
Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza highlighted the broader objectives of the campaign, saying, “The anti-encroachment drive has substantially enhanced Lahore’s beauty, allowing its iconic historical sites to be more visible and accessible. The Chief Minister of Punjab is personally monitoring progress, and we are determined to fully realise his vision of an encroachment-free, vibrant Lahore.”
He added, “With wider streets, reduced congestion, and restored public spaces, citizens are beginning to experience a tangible improvement in their daily lives. This is just the beginning, and the administration will continue its efforts to maintain and further these gains.”
Recent Stories
Senators condemn India's malicious campaign against Pakistan over Pahalgam incid ..
CNS sentences drug peddler to 9 years in prison
Canada votes for new government to take on Trump
Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign ..
TransPeshawar extends service hours on 3 BRT routes
Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad
Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry
SSP chairs meeting to review performance of all DSPs,SHOs
APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education
GCC Think Tank Forum on “Strengthening Strategic Partnership: From Historical ..
Drug trafficker awarded nine-year jail
Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President PESS
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Senators condemn India's malicious campaign against Pakistan over Pahalgam incident2 minutes ago
-
CNS sentences drug peddler to 9 years in prison4 minutes ago
-
Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Moh ..16 minutes ago
-
Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad16 minutes ago
-
Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry16 minutes ago
-
SSP chairs meeting to review performance of all DSPs,SHOs16 minutes ago
-
APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education4 minutes ago
-
Drug trafficker awarded nine-year jail4 minutes ago
-
Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President PESS18 minutes ago
-
"A Moment in Time"- Masterpieces by three artistic legends on display at NAG4 minutes ago
-
Rescue service conducts pre-flood mock exercise in Chiniot4 minutes ago
-
Body found from canal26 minutes ago