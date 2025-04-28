134 properties sealed, 11 cases registered over encroachment

The district administration sealed 134 premises, registered 11 cases, and seized 24 truckloads of confiscated materials during a sweeping anti-encroachment operation across the city

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) The district administration sealed 134 premises, registered 11 cases, and seized 24 truckloads of confiscated materials during a sweeping anti-encroachment operation across the city.

The aggressive crackdown targeted major thoroughfares and commercial areas, aiming to eliminate unauthorized occupations and restore public spaces to citizens.

In a landmark initiative led by Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza, the administration also removed over 400 illegal permanent and temporary structures and cleared more than 5,200 unauthorised banners, posters, and streamers that were contributing to urban congestion and visual pollution.

Metropolitan Officer Regulation Headquarters Kashif Jaleel personally inspected Township Market and led several frontline teams to ensure effective and sustained enforcement across various hotspots.

Officials confirmed that in addition to clearing illegally occupied spaces, the operation also targeted visual clutter that had been marring the city’s appearance. The administration issued 11 notices and warnings for minor infringements while taking strict legal action against major offenders, including a private furniture outlet in Johar Town for unauthorised desealing.

Speaking about the impact of the drive, Metropolitan Officer Kashif Jaleel stated, “These significant operations have successfully cleared heavily encroached areas, dramatically improving pedestrian and vehicular movement throughout the city. Our mission is to permanently eliminate encroachments to improve Lahore’s aesthetics and functionality.”

Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza highlighted the broader objectives of the campaign, saying, “The anti-encroachment drive has substantially enhanced Lahore’s beauty, allowing its iconic historical sites to be more visible and accessible. The Chief Minister of Punjab is personally monitoring progress, and we are determined to fully realise his vision of an encroachment-free, vibrant Lahore.”

He added, “With wider streets, reduced congestion, and restored public spaces, citizens are beginning to experience a tangible improvement in their daily lives. This is just the beginning, and the administration will continue its efforts to maintain and further these gains.”