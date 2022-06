KASUR, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration set up 134 sale points for subsidized flour in all the four tehsils of Kasur district.

According to official sources, 53 sales points were setup in Kasur city, 26 in tehsil Chunian, 40 in tehsil Pattoki and 15 in Kot Radha Kishan. People could get 10 kg flour bag for Rs 490 and 20 kg flour bag at the rate of Rs 980.