UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

134 Villages Provided Electricity

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 23rd November 2020 | 07:00 PM

134 villages provided electricity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) provided electricity to 134 villages with an estimated cost of Rs 171.610 million in FESCO region.

The facility was provided in districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha and Mianwali during October 2020, said Project Director Construction Ejaz Ahmad here Monday.

He said that FESCO was striving to improve its distribution system, provision of electricity to new colonies & villages, upgradation of feeders and grid stations.

The power utility provided electricity to 6 villages in Faisalabad with total cost of Rs 5.924 million, 63 villages in Jhang with cost of Rs 73.104 million, 22 villages in Sargodha with cost of Rs 26.503 million and 43 villages in Mianwali wit cost of Rs 66.079, he added.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Electricity Company Jhang Sargodha Mianwali October 2020 (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million FESCO

Recent Stories

G20 Summit convenes in unprecedented circumstances ..

21 minutes ago

ADDED launches ‘TAHAQAQ’ verification service ..

36 minutes ago

Dubai Silicon Oasis Authority lays foundation ston ..

51 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Emiri Decree organising SLC

1 hour ago

DHA launches 9th edition of &#039;My Blood, for My ..

1 hour ago

Russia reports 25,173 new coronavirus cases

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.