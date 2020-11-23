134 villages provided electricity

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2020 ) :The Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) provided electricity to 134 villages with an estimated cost of Rs 171.610 million in FESCO region.

The facility was provided in districts Faisalabad, Jhang, Sargodha and Mianwali during October 2020, said Project Director Construction Ejaz Ahmad here Monday.

He said that FESCO was striving to improve its distribution system, provision of electricity to new colonies & villages, upgradation of feeders and grid stations.

The power utility provided electricity to 6 villages in Faisalabad with total cost of Rs 5.924 million, 63 villages in Jhang with cost of Rs 73.104 million, 22 villages in Sargodha with cost of Rs 26.503 million and 43 villages in Mianwali wit cost of Rs 66.079, he added.