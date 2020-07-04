UrduPoint.com
1341 New Cases Of COVID-19 Reported In Pb

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 04th July 2020 | 12:10 PM

1341 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Pb

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2020 ) :The COVID-19 has taken away 25 more lives in the province, while the number of coronavirus cases in the province reached 80,297 after registration of 1341 new cases in the last 24 hours.

According to the spokesperson of the Punjab Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department on Saturday morning, total number of deaths has reached 1844 in the province.

The health department confirmed that 464 new cases of COVID-19 were registered in Lahore, 16 in Nankana Sahib, 41 in Kasur, 54 in Sheikhupura,110 in Rawalpindi,7 in Jehlum, 11 in Attock, 1 in Chakwal,42 in Gujranwala,26 in Sialkot, 13 in Narowal, 72 in Gujrat, 1 in Hafizabad, 29 in Multan,10 in Muzaffargarh, 42 in Vehari, 89 in Faisalabad, 11 in Chineot, 36 in Toba Tek Singh,10 in Jhang, 26 in Rahimyar Khan,58 in Sargodha,13 in Khushab, 1 in Mianwali, 2 in Bahawalnagar, 35 in Bahawalpur, 6 in Lodharan, 76 in Dera Ghazi Khan, 16 in Layyah, 3 in Okara, 1 in Khanewal, 1 in Bhakkar, 7 in Sahiwal and 11 new case of COVID-19 have been reported in Pakpattan district during the 24 hours.

The Punjab health department conducted 525,222 tests for COVID-19 so far, while 42,584 confirmed cases have been recovered all together in the province.

The Punjab health department has appealed the masses to opt SOPs for their protection.

