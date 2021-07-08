1345 criminals caught last month

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2021 ) :The district police arrested 1345 criminals and recovered narcotics, as well as illegal weapons from their possession during the month of June.

A police spokesperson said here on Thursday that teams of different police stations conducted raids in the areas of their jurisdiction and arrested 488 proclaimed offenders, 341 drug peddlers, 268 gamblers and 350 illegal weapon holders.

The teams recovered 188 pistols, 6 guns, 6 rifles, 5 Kalashnikovs, 30 repeaters, four sharp-edged weapons, several bullets,105 kg hash,12.6 kg heroin, 15 grams ice, 3590 litres liquor, and stake money amounting to Rs 211,460 from their possession.