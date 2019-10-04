1,345 govt residential units retrieved from illegal occupants: Senate body informed

The Senate Standing Committee on Housing was informed on Friday that around 1,345 government residential units of various categories had been got vacated from illegal occupants since May 1, 2019

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2019 ) :The Senate Standing Committee on Housing was informed on Friday that around 1,345 government residential units of various categories had been got vacated from illegal occupants since May 1, 2019.

The committee meeting, chaired by Senator Mir Kabeer Ahmed Muhammad Shahi, was also informed in writing, that 4,600 houses had illegally been occupied in Karachi, while the Account General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) had been approached for rent collection from defaulting retired officers from their pensions and serving government employees from their salary.

The Director General Federal Government Employees Housing Foundation (FGEHF) informed the committee that Bhara Kahu Housing Scheme was launched in March 2009, comprising of 3,153 Kanals land on first-come-first- serve basis, for which a total 3,600 people had got themselves registered plots.

He said land was acquired from their owners at a cost of Rs 0.9 million per Kanals. He said the actual price of the plots had escalated from Rs 3 million to Rs 4.4 million due to delay of the scheme and increase in cost of development works.

About a question, raised by Senator Behramand Tangi regarding the possession of plots to the allottees in sub-sector One of G-14, the DG FGEHF informed the committee that federal government had launched this scheme in 2004.

In G-14 Sub-Sector 1, the areas was occupied by 600 to 700 Built Up Properties (BUP) including factories.

He said the Foundation had decided to shift these BUP to G-15/3 and the payment, against BUP, was being made through the sale of G-14 Markaz,� which was opposed and objected by Capital Development Authority. However, the FGEHF has been given the Status of Authority by government.

Now, he said the Authority was empowered to sell the said property and payment would be made to owners of built up properties by shifting them to G-15/3. The amount of Rs 6 to 7 billion was required for the settlement of liabilities of the BUP in G -14/1, which could be achieved under this strategy.� The DG said the issue of plots' allotment in G-14/2&3 would be solved within two to three months while in Sub-sector 1, it could take a little bit more time.

�The development of work has already been completed on the two sub-sectors and people would get allotment of plots very soon.

The Senate body also directed the Chairman Capital DevelopmentAuthority (CDA) and Commissioner Islamabad to appear before thecommittee for comprehensive briefing on G-14/1 sector.