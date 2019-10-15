1,345 Govt Residential Units Retrieved From Illegal Occupants
The Estate Office has got vacated around 1,345 government residential units of various categories from illegal occupants since May 1, 2019
The Estate Office said around 4,600 houses had illegally been occupied in Karachi, while the Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR) had been approached for rent collection from defaulting retired officers from their pensions and serving government employees from their salary.
He said 21, 39, 198, 173 and 908 categories of I, II, III, IV and V of government residential units respectively got vacated from the illegal occupants.