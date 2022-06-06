UrduPoint.com

1345 Profiteers Fined,21 Cases Registered In May

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 06, 2022 | 09:40 AM

KASUR, Jun 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2022 ) :The district administration imposed fine of Rs 889,500 on 1345 shopkeepers for overcharging while 21 cases were registered against 21 profiteers during May last.

A spokesperson for district administration said on Monday that price control magistrates of the district inspected 5376 shops in various markets and found 1345 profiteers.

They imposed Rs 889,500 fine on them while ordered registration of cases against 21 shopkeepers.

