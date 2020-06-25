13483 COVID-19 suspects brought to quarantine facilities

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Around 13483 COVID-19 suspects were brought to the quarantine facilities of the district, out of which 4799 cases were tested positive who were provided the required treatment and 2341 discharged after recovery.

According to daily situation report issued by Directorate of Public Relations(DPR)Punjab,results of 510 people were awaited while 8453 were declared negative.

"Presently 712 COVID-19 confirmed patients were admitted in various quarantine facilities of the district including 350 belonged to Rawal Town,112 Potohar town,121 Rawalpindi cantt, 31 Gujar khan,36 Taxila,30 Kahuta,15 Kotli Sattian,9 Murree and 8 Kalar syedan,"he said.

The DPR said that 1504 patients were quarantined in isolation at homes while 241 were died in the district, adding 58 more patients were reported at district C centers during last 24 years. Meanwhile In order to control the spread of COVID-19 pandemic, the district administration Rawalpindi has sealed 22 parts of the city and Cantonment areas including Dhoke Kala Khan,Qayyumabad,Iqbal Town,Dhoke Paracha,Dhoke Kashmiria,Kuri road,Ali Abad,Dhoke Ali Akbar,Sadiqabad, Magistrate colony, Afandi colony,Sattelite Town A,C block,Muslim Town and Khurram Colony,Dheri Hassan Abaad,Talli Mohri,Gousia chowk,Jhawara,Tench Bhatta,People colony and Allama Iqbal town to ensure public safety till June 30.