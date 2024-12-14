Open Menu

1349 Vehicles Stolen In 11 Months In Lahore

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 14, 2024 | 07:20 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2024) During the first 11 months of this year, 1349 commercial vehicles were stolen from different areas during the 11 months, a document of police records revealed on Saturday.

Thirty-four commercial vehicles were taken away at gunpoint. The document reveals that Model Town division topped the list of commercial vehicle stealing incidents with 14 cases. Seven commercial vehicles were stolen at gunpoint from Cantt division.

Similarly, six vehicles from Saddar division, one from City division, while three each from Civil Lines and Iqbal Town division.

In addition, Saddar division topped the list of commercial vehicle theft incidents with 310 cases, City division came second with 297 cases of commercial vehicle theft, while Iqbal Town division came third with 212 cases of commercial vehicle theft.

The police records further show that 190 commercial vehicles were stolen from Cantt Division, 182 from the Civil Lines Division, and 158 incidents of commercial vehicle theft were reported from the Model Town Division.

Commercial vehicles include buses, trucks, rickshaws, pickups and other loader vehicles.

