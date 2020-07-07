UrduPoint.com
134,957 COVID-19 Patients Recovered So Far: NCOC

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 10:00 PM

134,957 COVID-19 patients recovered so far: NCOC

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday revealed that about 134,957 COVID-19 positive patients had recovered across the country.

The data released by the NCOC said since February 26, some 234,509 coronavirus positive cases had been detected till date, and 134,957 of them had recovered, which was a significant count.

It added only 77 deaths occurred due to COVID-19 throughout the country in previous 24 hours, while the total active cases were 94,713 with 2,691 new ones detected on Tuesday.  Implementation of the smart lock-down in the country had significantly reduced the number of deaths due to the novel coronavirus, the data said.

The NCOC said 439 out of 1,525 vents allocated for COVID-19 patients across the country, were occupied.

It said that out of total 234,509 COVID-19 cases, 1,383 belonged to Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), 10,841 Balochistan, 1,587 Gilgit Baltistan (GB), 13,557 Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 28,236 Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 82,669 Punjab and 96,236 Sindh.

About 4,839 corona patients had died so far, including 1572 from Sindh, 1,899 Punjab, 1,038 KP, 140 ICT, 124 Balochistan, 30 GB and 36 AJK, the data added.

So far 1,445,153 tests had been conducted while some 4,975 patients were admitted to 732 hospitals with COVID treatment facilities across the country, the NCOC said.

