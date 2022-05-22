UrduPoint.com

135 Diarrhea Patients Reported In Rawalpindi: Health Officials

Umer Jamshaid Published May 22, 2022 | 05:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :The Rawalpindi district has witnessed a sharp increase in diarrhea patients due to hot and dry weather during the last three weeks.

District Health Authority spokesman Dr Waqar Ahmed told APP on Sunday that around 135 diarrhea patients had been reported at four district hospitals from April 29 to date, out of which 70 belonged to Rawal Town, 27 Rawalpindi Cantonment area, 21 Potohar Town, three each from Taxila and Gujar Khan, while 11 patients had arrived from other areas of the district.

He informed that presently, 90 patients were admitted in Benazir Bhutto Hospital, 35 Holy Family Hospital, 9 District Headquarter Hospital and one in Tehsil Headquarter Hospital Taxila.

Dr Waqar said that patients reported so far belonged to ages from newborn to 25 at the ratio of 56 percent male and 44 percent female. He said that the authority had collected water samples from the affected areas for microorganism detection, while filtration plants were also being established where feasible.

Actions were being taken to strengthen the surveillance system for diarrhea and other water-borne diseases in the city, while the district health authority had started awareness sessions for fruit vendors and hotels to use the net and other hygienic measures, he added.

Dr Waqar said that the rising temperature results in various respiratory disorders, adding that children with low immunity and vulnerability to sickness often fall sick during the summer days.

He advised the people to drink plenty of water and juices to wash out their upper respiratory system. Then, stressing preventive measures, the health officer advised avoiding going out unnecessarily in the sun from 10 am to 5 pm. If they do, they must take preventative measures to cover their heads and drink ORS and water frequently to stay hydrated.

Dr Waqar said that the authority had issued a heatwave advisory for people's awareness and urged the residents not to use substandard food items and drinks sold at roadside stalls. Chat, pakoras, samosas and other fried things should be avoided and homemade food should be prioritized.

