135 financial help cheques distributed among cops, families

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2021 ) :A ceremony was held at the Capital City Police Office for distribution of financial assistance cheques among the Pol;ice Department employees, here on Sunday.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar distributed 135 cheques worth over Rs 4,053,000 as financial grant among employees of the Lahore police department and their family members including widows, parents and children of the martyrs and deceased employees.

Twelve cheques worth Rs 300,000 were distributed among the police personnel who had recovered from coronavirus whereas 13 cheques worth Rs 510,000 were distributed as dowry grant.

An amount of Rs 1,743,000 was also distributed among 50 police personnel as scholarships for education of their children.

The CCPO also distributed cheques as cash awards worth Rs 1,500,000 among 60 police personnel over their excellent performance during the law and order situations.

SSP Admin Lahore Waqar Shoaib Qureshi and other senior officers were present.