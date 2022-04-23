UrduPoint.com

135 More Profiteers Arrested In Crackdown

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 23, 2022 | 06:20 PM

135 more profiteers arrested in crackdown

District administration Peshawar has arrested 135 more shopkeepers during a crackdown against profiteers in the provincial metropolis on Saturday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 135 more shopkeepers during a crackdown against profiteers in the provincial metropolis on Saturday.

On the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, a crackdown is in progress in Peshawar and officers of the district administration were conducting raids in various bazaars to check the availability and rates of the essential food items during the month of Ramzan.

In this connection, the officers of district administration visited various bazaars of the interior city, Kohat Road, G.T. Road, Ring Road, Dilzak Road, Warsak Road, Nasirbagh Road, Hayatabad and other localities and arrested 135 shopkeepers for profiteering and lacking an official price list.

Most of the shops were also sealed.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has said that a crackdown against profiteers is continuing throughout district Peshawar. He said that Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud was directly supervising the operation.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all administrative officers to take stern action against profiteers without showing leniency to anyone.

Related Topics

Peshawar Chief Minister Road Kohat Progress Price All

Recent Stories

PM expresses satisfaction over law and order situa ..

PM expresses satisfaction over law and order situation in Balochistan

1 second ago
 Shan Masood makes historic record by pack-to-pack ..

Shan Masood makes historic record by pack-to-pack double centuries

8 minutes ago
 Abid Ali all set to resume international cricket c ..

Abid Ali all set to resume international cricket career

30 minutes ago
 DG RDA visits one window operation centre; directs ..

DG RDA visits one window operation centre; directs authorities to provide relief ..

9 seconds ago
 IT exports increased by 29.26% in nine months

IT exports increased by 29.26% in nine months

11 seconds ago
 CTD Punjab arrests 7 suspects

CTD Punjab arrests 7 suspects

13 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.