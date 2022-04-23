135 more profiteers arrested in crackdown

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2022 ) :District administration Peshawar has arrested 135 more shopkeepers during a crackdown against profiteers in the provincial metropolis on Saturday.

On the directives of the Chief Minister Mahmood Khan, a crackdown is in progress in Peshawar and officers of the district administration were conducting raids in various bazaars to check the availability and rates of the essential food items during the month of Ramzan.

In this connection, the officers of district administration visited various bazaars of the interior city, Kohat Road, G.T. Road, Ring Road, Dilzak Road, Warsak Road, Nasirbagh Road, Hayatabad and other localities and arrested 135 shopkeepers for profiteering and lacking an official price list.

Most of the shops were also sealed.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Peshawar, Shafiullah Khan has said that a crackdown against profiteers is continuing throughout district Peshawar. He said that Commissioner Peshawar Division, Riaz Khan Mehsud was directly supervising the operation.

The Deputy Commissioner has directed all administrative officers to take stern action against profiteers without showing leniency to anyone.