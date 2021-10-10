UrduPoint.com

135 New Dengue Cases Reported In KP

Sun 10th October 2021 | 09:00 PM

135 new dengue cases reported in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :As many as 135 new dengue cases have been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during the last 24 hours, according to updates shared by the Health Department here on Sunday.

With the 135 new cases, the total number of active dengue cases has reached to 1277.

So far 4 deaths have been reported in the province due to dengue fever. However, no death was reported during last 24 hours.

A total of 2795 dengue cases have been reported and the number of total recovered patient is 1518 including 99 those who recovered during last 24 hours.

