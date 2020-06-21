135 passengers welcomed at SIA

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) ::A flight (PK-9206) of Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) from Damam-Saudi Arabia, landed at Sialkot international airport airport with 135 passengers here Sunday.

Senior PIA and SIAL officials and leading people from travel trade accorded warm welcome to passengers upon their arrival at the airport.

Airport management announced that international flights resumed at Sialkot international airport with the arrival of this direct flight from Damam-Saudi Arabia.

This airport remained closed for more than three months due to coronavirus pandemic.

