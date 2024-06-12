135 Police officials get promoted in Sukkur, two motorcycle operatives arrested

Open Menu

Umer Jamshaid Published June 12, 2024 | 03:30 PM

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2024) The Departmental Promotion Committee, headed by SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmad Shaikh on Wednesday has approved the promotion of 135 senior police officers to their next post based on seniority.

The promotions include 12 driver constables elevated to the rank of head constable.

The Committee also addressed various pending matters, including the promotion of four personnel and disciplinary actions against some officers.

SSP Sukkur Amjad Ahmed Sheikh congratulated the promoted officers and emphasized their responsibility to protect the lives and property of citizens, terming their work as a form of worship.

The promotions have been welcomed by the police personnel, who expressed their gratitude to SSP Sukkur. The move is expected to boost the morale of the police force.

In a separate development, the Sukkur Police have achieved a major success in their crackdown on motorcycle snatchers and arrested two operatives of a group involved in these crimes by recovering four stolen motorcycles from their possession.

SHO Police Station Pano Aqil, acting on a false information, arrested two operatives namely Ahmeduddin Andhar and Imran Andharko of a group involved in motorcycle snatching and theft. The police arrested the accused along with the pistol and recovered four stolen motorcycles from the possession.

The arrested suspects were wanted in several serious incidents including snatching, theft and robbery. More information and criminal records of the arrested suspects are being checked. After legal proceedings, the stolen motorcycles were handed over to the original owners.

