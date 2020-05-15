UrduPoint.com
135 Power Pilferers Nabbed In A Day In South Punjab

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Fri 15th May 2020 | 05:41 PM

135 power pilferers nabbed in a day in South Punjab

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 135 power pilferers during separate operations across the South Punjab in a day, said MEPCO spokesman on Frida

MULTAN , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2020 ) :Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO) caught 135 power pilferers during separate operations across the South Punjab in a day, said MEPCO spokesman on Friday.

MEPCO teams accompanying task forces raided different places in Multan, Vehari, Sahiwal, Rahimyar Khan, Muzaffargarh, Bahawalnagar, Khanewal, and Dera Ghazi Khan and detected theft of 168, 000 units, the spokesman said.

A sum of over Rs 2.7 million was imposed as fine while cases were lodged against seven power pilferers involved in tampering the body of meters, direct supply, installing loop in meters, slowing down meters, meter dead stop and meter screen wash.

