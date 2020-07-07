135 vehicles will be on road before Eid: CEO MWMC

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) Abdul Latif Khan said that all 135 vehicles of the department would be ensured on road before Eid-ul-Azha.

During his visit of company's workshop here on Tuesday, CEO MWMC said that company have started preparations to ensure best cleanliness arrangements during Eid-ul-Azha.

He said that Deputy Commissioner (DC) Aamir Khattak has directed to make all vehicles on road before Eid.

He said that 11 vehicles would be repaired while target of repairing of 30 containers have also been given.

He said that workshop of the company would be made properly functional and vacant posts would complete with new recruitment.

In this occasion, he directed officers concerned to install barbed wire on the walls of workshop.