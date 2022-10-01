UrduPoint.com

1,350-litre Contaminated Milk Discarded

Published October 01, 2022

1,350-litre contaminated milk discarded

The Punjab Food Authority (PFA), continued its crackdown on milk adulteration mafia in the provincial metropolis and discarded 1,350 litres of impure milk

On the tip-off vigilance cell, the dairy safety team, under the supervision of PFA Director General Mudassar Riaz Malik, Saturday set up a screening picket at Manga Mandi bypass and caught a milk-carrier vehicle loaded with hundreds of litres of milk.

He said that the dairy team had taken samples for screening on the spot and found results not up to the mark. Therefore, the regulatory body disposed of 1,350 litres of unhygienic milk after finding contamination of powder in the milk.

The DG said that the use of tainted milk, poses a threat to users' health and causes stomach and intestines diseases. The PFA would provide a free milk checking facility at the doorsteps of every people to ensure the provision of healthy milk, he added.

