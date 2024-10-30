13,538 Citizens Gets Services At Khidmat Markaz
Sumaira FH Published October 30, 2024 | 02:10 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2024) As many as 13,538 citizens got benefit from various services being provided at the Khidmat Markaz Sialkot during the last week.
Police said here on Wednesday,the process of providing 14 facilities to the citizens including driving license, police character certificate etc under one roof was going on in a dignified manner.
Police service centers were remained open round the clock for the convenience of locals.
During the last week, Sialkot Police Khidmat Markaz issued 930 character certificates, conducted 344 police general verification, 35 missing reports, 2265 e-sign tests and 2096 road tests.
