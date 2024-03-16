1354 cops deputed for Ramzan package: CPO

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2024) City Police Officer (CPO) Captain (Retired) Muhammad Ali Zia said that 1354 police officials were deputed for the security of the Negahban Ramazan Package in district Faisalabad.

In a statement here on Saturday, he said that the district administration had activated its machinery for distribution of the Negahban Ramazan Package at the doorsteps of poor families. Hence, the police department deployed 1354 officials including 12 inspectors, 27 sub inspectors, 59 assistant sub inspectors, 90 head constables and 1148 constables/lady constables for the security of distribution teams and bags.

He said that 18 Deputy Superintendents Police (DSPs) were also deputed for monitoring security arrangements whereas Dolphin squads and mobile patrolling teams would ensure thorough patrolling in sensitive areas of the district for complete safety and security of the program.

He said that all Town SPs and Circle Officers had been directed to check security duty on daily basis whereas elite force would remain alert to deal with any emergency, he added.