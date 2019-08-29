13.5mln saplings to be planted in LG organizations in monsoon

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :As many as 13.5 million saplings would be planted during monsoon afforstration campaign in local bodies organizations to counterbalance the growing effects of global warming and climate change.

Central President, All Pakistan Local Government Workers Federation and Chairman United Municipal City District and All Towns Peshawar, Malik Naveed Khan has formally inaugurated the monsoon tree plantation campaign by planting a sapling at Shalimar Garden, Peshawar.

He said 13.5 million saplings of different species would be planted in local bodies organizations across the country including 3.5 million in Khyber Pakthunkhwa.

Naveed said trees plantation was a continued charity and today's plants would provide oxygen and other economic benefits to future generation.

"Plantation is the cheapest way to combat climate change, desertification and air pollution in the country," he said, adding if every person plant at least two plants and properly look after it than 440million saplings would be planted in one year." Under PM's vision of clean and green Pakistan, he said the local bodies organizations including TMA are taking part in monsoon plantation campaigns with national enthusiasm.

On this occasion, General Secretary Haji Roshan Khan, Chairman Water Sanitation Services Peshawar Muhammad Ismail Khan and others were also present on the occasion.