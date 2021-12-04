UrduPoint.com

136 Hindhu Pilgrims From India Arrive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 07:01 PM

A total of 136 Hindu pilgrims from India, led by Yudhister Lal, arrived in Pakistan through Wagha border crossing to participate in the 313th birth anniversary celebrations of Sant Shadaram Sahib

Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB) Deputy Secretary General Faraz Abbas warmly welcomed the pilgrims at the border on behalf of the ETPB chairman and also presented bouquet to them.

Sharing his feelings on their arrival in Pakistan, group leader Yudhister Lal expressed his satisfaction over the arrangements made by the government, the ETPB and other relevant departments for the Hindu yatrees. He said that Pakistan is a land of various religions, adding that shrines of spiritual leaders and saints of many religions as well as their holy places are situated in Pakistan.

Lal said that all Hindu pilgrims were very happy over the their visit and he, on behalf of all the pilgrims, was appreciative of the Pakistani government for making comprehensive arrangements to facilities the visiting Hindu pilgrims.

The pilgrims later left for Shadani Darbar in Mirpur (Sindh) in four buses under strict security arrangements. The central ceremony would be held at the Shadani Darbar on Dec 7-8, 2021.

Security Officer Amjad Altaf and local Hindu leaders were also present to welcome the pilgrims at Wagha border crossing.

