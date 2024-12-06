136 illegal gas connections severed, over Rs.9mln fines imposed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Dec, 2024) In a major crackdown on illegal gas connections, Sui Northern Gas Pipelines Limited (SNGPL), severed 136 illegal gas connections across Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Islamabad and imposed over Rs 9 million fines.

In Multan, Sahiwal, and Bahawalpur, 56 illegal gas connections were cut off, with fines of Rs 90,000 imposed. In Lahore and Faisalabad, 55 illegal connections were severed, with fines amounting to Rs. 3.75 million. Additionally, in Sheikhupura and Gujranwala, 5 illegal connections were disconnected, leading to penalties of over Rs 3.9 million. Finally, 20 illegal gas connections in Mardan were severed, with fines totaling Rs. 1.2 million.