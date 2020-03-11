13.6 mm rain affects routine life in city Multan

Another rain spell affected routine life and restricted people's outdoor movement as city received 13.6 milli metres rain which turned the weather cold

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2020 ) :Another rain spell affected routine life and restricted people's outdoor movement as city received 13.6 milli metres rain which turned the weather cold.

The black clouds covered the sky whole day and rain continued intermittently here on Wednesday.

The metrological officials told this news agency that such weather will persist by Friday as westerly waves approached the country.

The continuous rain creates troubles for citizens especially students and motor Bikers. The long queues of vehicles seemed on roads due to standing rain water.

WASA and MWMC staffers remained busy for drainage of rain water from city roads and low lying areas.

High alert issued in Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA) due to rain in city and announced emergency situation at sewerage, disposal stations divisions.

Managing Director WASA Khalid Naseem Chandio directed the sewerage divisions officials to go into the field along with teams and machinery and remain there till drainage of water completely.

He also ordered to drain the rain water from city roads and metro routes as early as possible.

He also directed to run the all disposal stations on full capacity.

The Mepco's electricity system was also affected due to thunderstorm and rain.

The local Met office has forecast partly cloudy weather with chances of thunderstorm rain for city and its suburbs during the next 24 hours.

On Wednesday, maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded as 17.0 degree centigrade and 14.8 degree centigrade respectively. The humidity was recorded 75 per cent at 8 am and 94 per cent at 5 pm.

The sun will rise at 06:27 am and set at 18:22 pm on Thursday.