136 new cases of dengue reported in KP, raising infection toll to 8393

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Nov, 2021 ) :Around 136 new cases of dengue were reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Monday, raising the toll of infection to 8393.

According to Daily Dengue Update shared by Integrated Disease Surveillance and Response System (IDSRS), 240 patients have recovered from the disease while the number of total recovered patient has reached to 7351.

The number of total death caused by the disease during its current outbreak has been recorded as 09, adds the report.