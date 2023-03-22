136 new Corona cases reported in last 24 hours: NIH

(@FahadShabbir)

Health officials on Wednesday said that 136 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2023 ) :Health officials on Wednesday said that 136 new Coronavirus cases were reported during the last 24 hours across the country.

As per the data shared by the National Institute of Health (NIH), the case positivity ratio was 2.73 per cent while 20 patients were in critical condition.

No death was reported from the Coronavirus in the last 24 hours while 4,986 Covid-19 tests were conducted.

As many as 536 tests were conducted in Lahore out of which, 17 cases were confirmed with a ratio of 3.17 per cent, while 493 tests were conducted in Islamabad out of which 24 cases were reported confirmed with a ratio of 4.87 per cent. 62 cases were confirmed from 1,112 tests in Karachi with a ratio of 5.58 percent.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Health Services, Regulations, and Coordination, Abdul Qadir Patel said the government has strengthened the role of Border and Health Services in Pakistan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19.

The minister said there was a surveillance system at all entry points of the country including airports. There will be rapid tests and screening of passengers at all airports, he added.

He said the situation was completely under control and asked the general public to avoid listening to rumours.

He added the Corona case passivity ratio was just 0.3 to 0.5 in the country while 90 per cent of the country's population already got the Covid-19 vaccine.

"An efficient system with a proper management team is fully functional in the country to remain vigilant and is ready to make an emergency plan to deal with any sub-variant of Covid-19," the minister added.

He said the Border and Health Services Pakistan was ensuring the implementation of international health regulations.

He said that in case of any untoward situation, the health system was fully prepared to deal with any sub-variant of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 including BF.7 in the country.