136 new coronavirus cases reported in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department Secretary Imran Sikandar Baloch on Sunday said that during the last 24 hours, 136 new cases of coronavirus have been reported from Punjab.

In a statement, he elaborated that 79 positive cases reported in Lahore, 6 in Faisalabad and Okara, 5 in Mandi Bahauddin and Bhakar, 4 in Multan and 3 in Sargodha, Rahim Yar Khan, Jhelum and Dera Gazi Khan respectively.

The secretary said that so far, the total number of cases has reached 440,149 besides, 419,943 patients have fully recovered in the whole province, bringing the total number of active cases to 7,293 till date.

In recent 24 hours, one death has been reported in Punjab making total death toll to 12,913.

As many as 16,011 tests were conducted making a total of 7,896,681 tests, in the same time.

On Saturday, the overall positive rate of COVID-19 was recorded at 0.8 per cent in all the cities of the province, while Lahore recorded a positive rate of 2.4 percent, 1.2 percent in Faisalabad, 0.3 percent in Rawalpindi, 0.7 percent in Multan and 0.2 percent in Gujranwala.